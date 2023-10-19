IMF loan: Bangladesh expects second tranche in December

The IMF had given a condition for a uniform forex exchange rate. Bangladesh bank said that rather than a uniform rate, it would be better to keep in within a certain ceiling that later would be made entirely market-based. The IMF team did not make any specific observation in this regard.

While Bangladesh is expecting the second tranche of the loan, nothing has been ascertained. IMF has help up its loan installment to Sri Lanka this month as the country failed to meet the given conditions.

Former IMF officials and executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur told Prothom Alo, "If the government provides the IMF team with a letter explaining why the conditions have not been met, and if the team accepts the letter, that means the matter is of receiving the second installment on the loan is positive. But if IMF does not accept the letter and says we will first discuss the matter with the board, then we must assume that there is a problem. We do not know which one is to happen."