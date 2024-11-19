False narrative, fear of culture and development obsession create authoritarian ruler: Debapriya

The distinguished fellow at non-government research organisation Centre for policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattacharya, said authoritarian rulers are created on the basis of three mechanisms.

The first one is false narrative, second is the culture of fear and third is the obsession of development. These three are the main elements of an authoritarian ruler.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said this in one of the sessions on the last day of the three-day ‘Bay of Bengal Conversation’ conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Monday.

Debapriya Bhattacharya was the sole speaker of the session held in the afternoon that day. The three-day conference has been organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).