Govt may procure upto 800,000 MT paddy to ensure fair prices: Minister

He said the government is buying paddy at a higher price this time considering the interests of the farmers.

Sadhan Chandra said the paddy should be harvested within the next 15 days so that the crops would not be damaged in any natural calamity.

He said the food officials were directed to blacklist mill owners who did not sign contracts to supply rice to the government in the last season and not send their names incorporating these in the fit list. Those who helped the government by signing contracts are in the good book of the government.

During the current season of Boro collection-2023, a target was set to procure 400,000 tonnes of paddy, 1250,000 tonnes of boiled rice and 100,000 tonnes of wheat. The collection will continue till 31 August, 2023.

The collection price of boro paddy has been fixed at Tk 30 per kg, while that of boiled rice at Tk 44 and wheat at Tk 35 per kg.

In 2022, the prices of paddy, rice and wheat were Tk 27, Tk 40 and Tk 28 respectively, said a press release.