Bangladesh Bank seeks explanation from banks

Bangladesh Bank has initiated the process of seeking explanations from several banks for selling dollars at prices higher than those officially announced.

These banks allegedly provided dollars to importers and corporate customers at rates exceeding the declared values. As per the central bank's allegations, these actions run counter to foreign exchange policies and monetary policies, constituting punishable offenses.

Some letters seeking explanation in this regard were sent to several banks on Sunday and Monday. Central bank officials said that letters will be sent to several other banks as well.

The banks that received the letters are private sector Mercantile Bank, Midland Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Premier Bank, Sharia-based Al-Arafah and Social Islami Bank. Top officials of these banks have confirmed receiving the letters. However, none of them agreed to provide an official statement on this matter.

In the letter issued to the banks, it is mentioned that during the inspection of the mentioned bank branch, evidence was discovered indicating that the dollar price against the import bill was higher than the officially declared rate. The letter also specifies the amount of additional money that the banks have collected for the dollar compared to the officially declared price.

The letter states that such actions are in violation of foreign exchange policy and monetary policy. Consequently, the banks have been requested to provide their response on this matter within five working days.