Finance minister begins unveiling Tk 7.97 trillion national budget

Finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has started placing the Tk 7.97 trillion national budget in parliament for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Finance Minister began rolling out the budget at 3:04 pm on Thursday.

It is the maiden budget of incumbent Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali and the first budget of the Awami League government's 6th term.

However, the finance minister does not have to read the entire budget document .He will present his budget summary in front of the parliamentarians through slides.