Budget for FY24 not framed in line with IMF suggestions: Kamal

Yesterday, the finance minister placed a Taka 7.6 trillion (7,61,785 crore) budget for the next fiscal year at Jatiya Sangsad aiming at 7.5 per cent GDP growth rate and also to contain inflation at 6 per cent.

Agriculture minister M Abdur Razzaque, education minister Dipu Moni, planning minister MA Mannan, commerce minister Tipu Munshi, LGRD minister Md Tajul Islam, industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, prime minister's economic affairs adviser Mashiur Rahman, state minister for planning Shamsul Alam, cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, finance division senior secretary Fatima Yasmin, ERD secretary Sharifa Khan and planning division secretary Satyajit Karmakar were present at the dais of the press conference.

Turning to the main aspects of the budget, the finance minister said although the number of middle class is higher in the country, they usually do not pay tax as per their ability. "But, now it's high time to pay tax, even the World Bank and the IMF also made suggestions like this. Those who have taxable income and have enough capability will have to pay tax."

Kamal also assured that no one would be subject to injustice in the process of paying tax.

The finance minister said that the government did not fail in fulfilling the commitments of the budget over the years, adding, "We won't fail this year and also in the coming years too...it's my firm belief that we won't be defeated, we'll be victorious, Insha Allah,"

Asked about the proposed mandatory provision of paying Taka 2,000 as tax for the TIN holders in the budget, the finance minister said that those who pay tax, would have to pay tax under this provision.

Supplementing this, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said that becoming TIN holders is not mandatory for poor people, rather those who have various trade related licenses and who are the owners of houses, flats and cars would have to become TIN holders and thus pay tax.

"Those who are in this category will have to pay tax annually and through paying tax it should also be a matter of pride for them," he added.

Answering a question, the finance minister said that the government would be able to fulfill whatever commitments it has made in the budget.

He said that when the Awami League government assumed office in 2009, the revenue collection target was only Taka 590 billion (59,000 crore), but with the passage of time, it has reached around Taka 2.95 trillion (2,95,000 crore). "So, the achievements are not small. We'll be able to attain it, Insha Allah."

Kamal also affirmed that whatever commitments made in the budget over the last years, were fulfilled as massive employments were created over the last five years, which was a good achievement.