IMF lauds Bangladesh's achievements as 'extraordinary': Kamal

Some nine highest VAT paying companies and firms were given certificates this time at the function marking the National VAT Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said whatever achievements Bangladesh has made so far are not only because of the sole efforts of the government, but also for the association of all people of the country. "I'm indebted to all the valued taxpayers in this regard."

Highlighting the successes of Bangladesh in the different socio-economic areas over the last 14 years, he mentioned that the size of the economy now stood at US$465 billion which was only US$100 billion when the Awami League-led government assumed office back in 2009.

"During this period, the per capita income rose to US$2,864 up from US$600," he said urging the countrymen to pay their due tax properly to turn Bangladesh as a higher middle income country and thus a prosperous developed country within the timeframe set by the government.