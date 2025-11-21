Potato prices rise by Tk 5 per kg, onion price still high
For the past three weeks, onions have been selling at increased prices in the market. Now, potato prices have also gone up. The price of potatoes has risen by Tk 5 per kilogram.
Although winter vegetables have started arriving in the market, many varieties are still being sold at relatively high prices.
These details were gathered yesterday, Thursday, after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Bazar and Karwan Bazar in the capital, and speaking with vendors.
Sellers said potatoes were being sold at low prices for a long time this year, causing many farmers to suffer losses. Even a week ago, potatoes were selling at Tk 20–25 per kg at the retail level. Yesterday, however, potatoes were selling for Tk 25–30 per kg, an increase of Tk 5 per kg.
However, compared to last year, potato prices are still much lower. This is because farmers cultivated more potatoes last season after making good profits the previous year.
But due to higher production, the price fell sharply. According to data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), around this time last year, potatoes were selling for Tk 65–75 per kg.
Despite the Tk 5 increase, retailers say they are still not making a profit. Md Khorshed Alam, a vendor at Mim Store in Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said, “We are buying potatoes wholesale at Tk 23 per kg. A sack contains 60 kg of potatoes. Out of that, 4–5 kg are rotten, and 8–10 kg are small potatoes. So even selling at Tk 30 per kg makes it difficult to earn a profit.”
Another essential kitchen item, onions, also remains expensive. Currently, onions are selling for Tk 100–120 per kg. Three weeks ago, prices were Tk 30 lower per kg.
Vendors say supplies of local onions are nearly exhausted. New onions will arrive in the market in about a month. Prices usually rise slightly during this period. Although imports can help stabilise prices, onion imports are currently not permitted. This has kept prices on an upward trend.
Prices of broiler and sonali chickens, eggs and similar items have remained stable compared to last week. Yesterday, broiler chicken was selling for Tk 160–170 per kg, sonali chicken for Tk 280–300 per kg, and a dozen farm eggs for Tk 120–130. Retailers said the price of bottled soybean oil has not increased, though supply is somewhat limited.
Winter vegetables—such as cauliflower, cabbage and radish—have begun appearing in the market. Typically, with the arrival of winter vegetables, overall vegetable prices start to decline.
But consumers complain that prices still remain comparatively high. Yesterday, each cauliflower and cabbage sold for Tk 50–60, bottle gourd for Tk 60–80, beans for Tk 100–140 per kg and tomatoes for Tk 140–150 per kg. Prices of other vegetables remained stable compared to last week.
Tarek Hasan, a resident of Malibagh, said, “Yesterday I bought two small bundles of spinach for Tk 80. Cauliflower and cabbage cost me another Tk 120. Usually, vegetable prices drop in winter, but even now buying just two or three items costs Tk 200. Prices haven’t fallen at all.”