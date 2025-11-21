Potato prices rise by Tk 5 per kg, onion price still high

For the past three weeks, onions have been selling at increased prices in the market. Now, potato prices have also gone up. The price of potatoes has risen by Tk 5 per kilogram.

Although winter vegetables have started arriving in the market, many varieties are still being sold at relatively high prices.

These details were gathered yesterday, Thursday, after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Bazar and Karwan Bazar in the capital, and speaking with vendors.

Sellers said potatoes were being sold at low prices for a long time this year, causing many farmers to suffer losses. Even a week ago, potatoes were selling at Tk 20–25 per kg at the retail level. Yesterday, however, potatoes were selling for Tk 25–30 per kg, an increase of Tk 5 per kg.