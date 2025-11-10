Why onion prices soar every November-December

In different markets across the capital, onions are now selling for Tk 110–120 a kilogram (kg). Just a month ago, the price was Tk 70–75. Every year, onion prices rise abnormally in October, November and December.

Prices start climbing in October and cross Tk 100 a kg by November and December. Then, like every other year, the government has to import onions from India to bring prices down. This same cycle has been going on for years.

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) recently reviewed the supply situation behind the rising onion prices in the local market. The same picture emerged there.

According to the tariff commission’s report, the average price of onions in November was Tk 115 in 2023, Tk 130 in 2024, and Tk 105 so far this November.