Onion prices rising, coarse rice and egg prices drop

Asifur Rahman, an employee of a private firm living in Kalyanpur, Dhaka, bought four kilogrammes (kg) of onions at Tk 90 per kg from a local market 15 days ago. When he went to buy onions again Thursday morning, he found the price had jumped to Tk 120 per kg.

“In just a few days the price has gone up this much. I checked five shops, nowhere is good-quality onion selling for less than Tk 120,” Asifur said.

Over a two-week period, onion prices have risen by Tk 30 per kg, now selling for Tk 100-120 in various retail markets across the capital. Along with onions, potato prices have also increased by Tk 3-5 per kg, now selling at Tk 25 per kg.

Wholesale and retail traders in different markets across Dhaka say that the stock of locally grown onions is nearly depleted, resulting in reduced supply. Meanwhile, imported onions, usually sourced from India and other countries, are currently unavailable.