‘Economic growth would be hindered without market competition’

Former chairperson of Bangladesh Competition Commission Md Mofizul Islam said the expected economic growth would not be achieved if 'we can’t create competitive environment in the market'.

“If the market gets concentrated, everyone would suffer. There would no new investment, job creation and innovation if the market gets stagnated. As a result the economic growth would not be sustainable," Mofizul observed.

He said the government had a good motive to create competitiveness in the market by initiating competition commission but its one of the main challenges is enforcement of the law.

He also referred to a newspaper report that 70 to 80 per cent of politicians are businessmen, indicating that might be a challenge.