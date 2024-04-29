Is the country's import bouncing back?

Import of goods to the country decreased for two years on the trot in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and dollar crisis. The uncertainty over the national election also caused the import problem to linger. But imports have bounced back to a positive trend after the election. This trend has been found between 1 January to 24 April of this year comparing the import in the corresponding period of the last year.

Despite various steps of the government to restrict import, the import of goods to the country is increasing. The stakeholders said the dollar crisis has been mitigated somewhat. The businessmen are also not facing strict restrictions in opening letters of credit (LC).

According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) information, a total of 45.8 million tonnes of goods were imported between January and 24 April, up from 43.3 million tonnes at the same time last year. This data shows a 5.77 per cent increase in imports compared to last year. However, despite an increase compared to the last year, the import is yet to revert to the state of pre-war time.

Alongside the amount imported, the spending on import increased too. From 1 January to 24 April this year, the customs value of imported goods was USD 24.03 billion. The amount was USD 22.62 billion last year. That means the import cost has increased by 6.23 per cent.

Import of cotton, scrap iron, soybean seeds, wheat, coal, plastic products and raw materials has increased. Import of clinkers is still low while import of old ships has also decreased. Although import of electronic equipment has increased, boilers and other machineries of industries import have decreased. The import of capital machineries has dropped as a whole. This shows that despite an increase in overall import, the trend of import in different sectors and products varies.

Meghna Group of Industries’ chairman Mostafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that despite demands, import decreased due to strict restrictions by the government. But the dollar-crisis and volatility of dollar price have decreased a bit compared to last year. Dollars are now available at Tk 114-115 in payment of import liabilities. Import is going back to a positive trend due to these. But the government should become more flexible in opening LCs for importing capital equipment as an increase of import of capital equipment would increase employment and thrust the country’s economy.

