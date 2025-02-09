Nowhere in the world have so many banks been looted together

Ahsan H Mansur

I am working independently indeed. I have taken up 25 to 30 initiatives of reforms. I’m not sure whether I would be able to complete them all before I leave. I have already started working on them nonetheless. Hopefully, it would be possible to complete many of these initiatives within a year. I wouldn’t be here always, nor will the current government be there for long. So, the government has to take initiative to establish the Bangladesh Bank as an independent organisation. For that we would go to the government with a proposal to carry out reforms and strengthen the Bangladesh Bank.

The political influence that was exerted on the Bangladesh Bank should not be repeated in future. Those who will join the post of the governor should be appointed to this post through a selection process so that only the qualified people are appointed. If a Canadian citizen can be the governor of the Bank of England, why can’t we find a qualified person and appoint that person to this post? None of those that are qualified, will be interested in this post themselves, a qualified person must be found through searching.

There has to be institutional reforms to the Bangladesh Bank. There was some lack in leadership here, for which the previous government is responsible. There has been criminlisation of the banking sector. Initiatives will be taken to ensure autonomy for the Bangladesh Bank on the policy-making level. However, no institution can survive if the government does not practice good governance.