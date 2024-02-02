China suddenly slows down release of loans

In total, China released USD 1.13 billion for Bangladesh as credit in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Speaking to ERD officials, it was learnt that China provides loans to Bangladesh in both dollars and yuan. However, the loans paid in yuan are relatively less because Bangladesh is more interested in taking loans in dollars.

Executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), Ahsan H Mansur, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that China wants to strengthen its currency. He said, “Credit agreements have been signed with China, so why should there be any delay in releasing the funds for the ongoing projects? There are legal obligations to release the funds, according to the contract. China is not short of funds. Does China think we will not be able to repay the funds? That would be ‘mysterious’.” He said that Chinese contractors worked on Chinese projects. The Chinese contractors’ bills could be paid in yuan. But it would not be right to slow down release of funds.

There are 14 projects funded by China presently underway. These include projects of elevated expressway, the railway, roads and more. Chinese credit for these projects is around USD 10 billion (USD 1000 crore). ERD sources say China has released less funds for the Rajshahi WASA and government vessel purchase projects. This was because of the slow place in project implementation.

China is now among Bangladesh’s top lenders. It ranks fourth among the 32 countries and institutions that provide Bangladesh with credit. Only Japan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) rank higher than China in this regard.