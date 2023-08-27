Govt to procure four ocean-going vessels with Chinese loan

Bangladesh is all set to receive new loans from China to procure four ocean-going vessels, though with a scaled-back plan due to mounting costs.

The authorities initially planned to procure six vessels, but the high exchange rate of US dollar and inflated manufacturing cost prompted them to revise the project.

Over the course of the two-and-a-half-year negotiation period, the cost of vessels has surged by approximately 50 per cent, rendering the previously estimated budget adequate for the acquisition of merely four vessels.

China is providing a supplier credit of USD 235 million to facilitate the procurement plan. Bangladesh is expected to sign the commercial loan agreement by September this year.