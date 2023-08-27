Govt to procure four ocean-going vessels with Chinese loan

Bangladesh is all set to receive new loans from China to procure four ocean-going vessels, though with a scaled-back plan due to mounting costs.
The authorities initially planned to procure six vessels, but the high exchange rate of US dollar and inflated manufacturing cost prompted them to revise the project.
Over the course of the two-and-a-half-year negotiation period, the cost of vessels has surged by approximately 50 per cent, rendering the previously estimated budget adequate for the acquisition of merely four vessels.
China is providing a supplier credit of USD 235 million to facilitate the procurement plan. Bangladesh is expected to sign the commercial loan agreement by September this year.
The project, valued at Tk 26.2 billion, secured approval in April, with a substantial portion of Tk 24.86 billion being borrowed from China.
The vessel construction contract would be awarded to China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC), an entity that finalised the design and dimension of the vessels in the negotiation phase, according to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).
However, economists voiced concerns regarding the supplier credit and suggested that the government backtrack from the initiative to purchase vessels amid the ongoing dollar crisis.
The shipping corporation started negotiations for the loan with China in September 2020. Initially, there was a plan to procure three bulk vessels with a capacity of 80,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT) each and three crude oil tankers with a capacity of 114,000 DWT each.