Walton incurs losses as sales dwindle

According to the financial report, Walton in the first quarter of the current fiscal 2022-23 incurred a loss of Tk 1.52 per share. The company gained Tk 9.28 per share at the same time in the previous FY and Tk 13.26 in the first quarter of FY 2020-21.
Walton incurred a loss for the first time after being listed on the stock exchange on 23 September 2020. The economy has been facing a crisis since then.
The Russia-Ukraine war that started in February led to a whopping increase in the price of raw materials in the global market. Freight fares also got increased as a result of the war. Moreover, the country faced an acute dollar crisis in July-September leading to the depreciation of the Taka. Prices of essentials also shot up.
As a result of the price hike, people started to decrease purchasing luxury items. This led to a decrease in sales of Walton.
The sales of Walton have decreased by around Tk 2.5 billion in comparison with the same period of the previous year.