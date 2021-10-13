ADB raises climate financing target to $100b by 2030

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced it is elevating its ambition to deliver climate financing to its developing member countries (DMCs) to $100 billion for the 2019–2030 period.

“The battle against climate change will be won or lost in Asia and the Pacific,” said ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa.

He said that the climate crisis is worsening daily, prompting many to call for increased climate finance.