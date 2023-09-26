BB governor Rouf given ‘D’ grade by Global Finance magazine

Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has been given a ‘D grade’ as governor in a ranking by Global Finance magazine.

Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, received ‘A+ grade’, Sri Lanka’s central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe got A- and Pakistan’s central bank governor Jameel Ahmad a ‘C- grade’ in the same ranking.

The New York-based magazine published its Central Banker Report Cards-2023 on Sunday. The Global Finance magazine has been publishing the report cards since 1994.

Other than the governor of the Indian central bank, governors of central banks of Vietnam and Switzerland-- Nguyen Thi Hong and Thomas Jordan-- also got an A+ grade.