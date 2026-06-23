Foreign currency reserve stands at $35.74b
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at US$35.74 billion, according to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday.
The central bank said that under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM-6) accounting standard, the country's reserves were recorded at $31.18 billion.
Officials noted that the reserve position reflects the country's external sector stability amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties.