Bangladesh lags behind in toy exports despite USD 12.3 billion global market

The global toy market is worth USD 123 billion. China exported toys worth USD 34.82 billion to this vast market last year, while Bangladesh’s exports amounted to just USD 62.9 million. However, Bangladesh’s toy exports grew by nearly 15 per cent in the last fiscal year.

Despite this growth, Bangladesh has yet to capitalise on the opportunity to capture a larger share of the global market. Industry entrepreneurs say the sector is falling behind because of complications in importing raw materials, a lack of policy support, the absence of a coordinated plan to improve product quality and frequent power outages. Although several factories backed by foreign investment have made progress in exports, domestic entrepreneurs face numerous obstacles.

The global toy market is expanding, with demand growing for various types of toys among teenagers as well as children. Yet Bangladesh’s share of the market remains negligible. Its annual toy exports have largely hovered between USD 50 million and USD 60 million.

Several toy manufacturers said efforts had long been underway to diversify products to boost exports. Many fashion brands and retailers around the world sell toys alongside ready-made garments (RMG). This makes expanding toy exports a relatively accessible opportunity for Bangladesh.