How a man from Chattogram's Raozan built a real estate empire in Ajman

Jasim Uddin, a native of Raozan in Chattogram, has built a real estate empire in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. Once a trader of used car parts in the Middle East, he later began purchasing land and constructing residential buildings, which he sold to affluent buyers — most of them Bangladeshis.

These details emerged from the Ajman office of Yunus Real Estate, a company named after Jasim’s father. The firm is registered with the relevant authorities in the UAE. Despite his prominent role in real estate, Jasim remains relatively unknown among the Bangladeshi expatriate community. His rapid rise and substantial investments in Ajman have raised serious questions.

According to Bangladesh Bank, Jasim never obtained permission to legally transfer funds abroad for investment. However, there is speculation that some influential Bangladeshis may have used him as a proxy to invest in Middle Eastern real estate. Under the UAE’s post-2019 investment visa policy, an investment of Tk 65 million qualifies one for a renewable 10-year residency permit — with the identities of investors kept confidential.