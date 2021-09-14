Bangladesh Bank to launch Tk 30b agriculture loan refinance scheme

Bangladesh Bank has decided to set up a Tk 30 billion refinance scheme for the agriculture sector to deal with the financial crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

“The Tk 3,000 crore fund, named Agriculture Sector Stimulus Re-financing Scheme (second phase) was decided to be formed in order to ensure required soft loan for agriculture sector to make its activities more vibrant as sector has an important role to play to face the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said the BB circular issued on Tuesday.