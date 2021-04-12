Bangladesh economy shows early signs of recovery: WB

Bangladesh’s economy is showing nascent signs of recovery backed by a rebound in exports, strong remittance inflows, and the ongoing vaccination program, says a new World Bank report.

The report titled “Bangladesh Development Update – Moving Forward: Connectivity and Logistics to strengthen Competitiveness,” was launched through a virtual media briefing on Monday.

After being severely affected by the COVID 19 pandemic-which slowed growth and for the first time in two decades slightly reversed the poverty reduction trend-the economy is recovering gradually.

Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan chaired the launching session virtually Monday while senior economist of World Bank, Bangladesh Bernard James Haven and senior economist of World Bank Matias Herrera Dappe made two separate key-note presentations.

“Despite the uncertainty created by Covid-19, the outlook for Bangladesh’s economy is positive. Much of the pace of recovery will depend on how fast mass vaccination can be achieved,” said Mercy Miyang Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. “The World Bank will support a resilient recovery, helping Bangladesh achieve green, smart, and inclusive growth.”

In FY21, the World Bank said the real GDP growth for Bangladesh could range from 2.6 to 5.6 per cent depending on the pace of the ongoing vaccination campaign, the extent and duration of mobility restrictions and how quickly the world economy recovers.