'Bangladesh-India transit: Dhaka’s income will increase by 67pc'

Seamless transport connectivity between Bangladesh and India would benefit Dhaka, with an increase of district-based income by 67 per cent, followed by 59 per cent in Chattogram, says a new World Bank report.

Moreover, some eastern and western districts of Bangladesh would see 25 to 40 per cent of increase in the district-based income.

The report titled ‘Connecting to Thrive: Challenges and Opportunities of Transport Integration in Eastern South Asia’ was published virtually on 9 March. It emphasises on the full operation of Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA).

Showing logic of the increase of internal income, the report says that the connectivity would increase trade and migration of workers. For example, workers from southwest Bangladesh would migrate to north and east of the country where real wages would increase by as much as 37 per cent.

Seamless road connectivity would increase Bangladesh’s exports to India by around 300 per cent.

The connectivity has the potential to increase national income by as much as 17 per cent in Bangladesh and eight per cent in India. Besides, Bangladesh and the north-eastern states of India would be benefited by the transit facilities, says the report.