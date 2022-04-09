Bangladesh needs to import millions of tonnes of rice despite increase in production

There is a chance of record production of rice this year. As compared to last year, the rice production may increase by two per cent to 36,320,000 tonnes this year. Despite that, the country will need to import 1,500,000 tonnes of rice, wheat and corn. But it will be difficult to import wheat amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The country might need to pay extra for that.

The US Department of Agriculture revealed this information in a report on the production of food grain in Bangladesh. The report, published on Thursday, says that Bangladesh may face problems in importing phosphate fertiliser in the coming Aman season. This is because Bangladesh usually imports 30 per cent of its total demand for phosphate fertiliser from Russia. On the other hand, some 40 per cent of the total wheat imports comes from Russia and Ukraine. However, it is not possible to import these products from the two countries at the moment. We have to look for alternative sources in this regard, but prices are rising fast there as well.