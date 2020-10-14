Bangladesh overtakes India in per capita GDP: IMF

Bangladesh has overtaken its much-larger neighbour India in terms of per capita GDP in 2020, owing to a respectable performance on the economic front despite slowing growth coupled with a steep contraction in the India economy as a result of their coronavirus lockdown, reports UNB.

Per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is a global measure for gauging the prosperity of nations and is used by economists, along with GDP, to analyze the prosperity of a country, to go with its economic heft. It is calculated by dividing the GDP of a country by its population.