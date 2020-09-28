Bangladesh-US economic dialogue on Wednesday

Bangladesh and the USA will hold a senior-level economic dialogue on Wednesday to look for a ‘bigger picture’ of enhanced trade cooperation amid numbers of US companies’ increasing interest over Bangladesh’s large market and sustained economic growth, reports BSS.

“We have seen tremendous market potential in Bangladesh … we thought, we should have a senior level discussion to develop a shared vision for advancing the US-Bangladesh economic partnership,” said a senior official of US embassy here Monday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s industry and investment advisor F Salman Rahman and US undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith J Krach will lead their respective sides at the virtual economic dialogue on Wednesday.

Bangladesh and the US have already been engaged in trade talks under the existing economic forum called ‘Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA), since signing of the deal in 2013, to keep stability in the US-Bangladesh trade relationship.