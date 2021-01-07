BB eases outward remittance rules for foreigners

Bangladesh Bank (BB) further relaxed outward remittance rules for foreigners working in the country’s economic zones (EZs), export processing zones (EPZs) and hi-tech parks (HTPs), reports UNB.

As per a new decision of the central bank, expatriate employees may transfer up to 75 per cent of net monthly income by converting taka in equivalent foreign currency to FC accounts maintained and operated in compliance with the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions (GFET) of Bangladesh Bank.

The Authorized Dealers (ADs) designated banks have to do this at the request of their clients (employers), said a Bangladesh Bank circular, issued by its Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD).