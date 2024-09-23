Beximco issues letter to four advisors and governor for credit support

Issued on 19 September, the letter said that they would lose business unless they could resume export-oriented production. If not, they may even have to start downsizing manpower, the letter said.

It was said that after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August, Beximco Group's export-oriented apparel factory was looted and set on fire. It said they had no working capital left to carry out further export activities. Customers had already started moving their orders from to other alternative destinations and they were not being able to ensure production according to their capacity.

The letter stated that they had worked out their sales forecast and the cash inflow up till December 2024 and found cash deficit to meet expenditure at the existing level.