Salman became desperate for bank loans after Covid outbreak

Beximco Group vice chairman Salman F Rahman was appointed as the private industries and investment affairs adviser of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2019. Afterwards he became the main controller of the financial sector. He effectively became the chief regulator of the financial sector, with his opinions seemingly dictating policy decisions.

Taking advantage of this, he withdrew significant sums of money from multiple banks, under various names, as loans until the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August.

Since the rules limited the amount of loans he could take, he created several companies under the names of others. Additionally, by introducing new investment products, he raised funds not only from banks but also from individual investors.

Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission eased multiple regulations to allow Salman F Rahman to access funds in this manner.

According to documents obtained by Prothom Alo, Beximco Group’s loan amount (including non-funded loans) from eight public and private banks has reached Tk 398.97 billion.