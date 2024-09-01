Offshore oil and gas exploration delayed further

It has been learnt that among the multinational oil and gas companies, the US companies ExxonMobil and Chevron, Malaysian company Petronas, Norway and France's joint venture TGS and Schlumberger, Japan's Inpex Corporation and JOGMEC, China's CNOOC, Italy's Eni SPA, Singapore's KrisEnergy and India's ONGC have shown interest at various times and have contacted Petrobangla.

According to Petrobangla officials, after completing the tender process, the contract can be signed in the first half of next year. Then it will take a couple of more months for them to being their vessels and equipment. However, some say after finishing all the details, exploration may begin in 2026.

There are 26 blocks in the Bay of Bengal, 15 deep sea and 11 shallow sea. On 2010 ConocoPhillips got the contract to work on two offshore blocks. They carried out 2D survey but left because their demand for an increase in gas price was not met. Similarly, Australia's Santos and South Korea's Posco Daewoo also abandoned work after signing the contract. Now only the Indian company ONGC is carrying out exploration in two blocks in the shallow sea.

A Petrobangla official, on condition of anonymity, said according to contract, ONGC has up till next February. They drilled one well and found no gas. They are supposed to drill another well. Investment has increased more than planned. In inviting tender thrice for drilling well, they got abnormal rates and so they have not applied to extend their term. They are likely to leave in February.