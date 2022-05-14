BKF proposes budget to be framed on medium to long-term strategic framework

Bangladesh Knowledge Forum (BKF) expects Budget 2021 to build upon the gains and strengths of the Bangladesh economy and the robust and remarkable economic performance achieved in the past years. There is a need for further focus on knowledge-based approaches and efficiency-related tools and mechanisms, based on experiences with and lessons derived from implementing previous budgets and Annual Development Programs (ADB). BKF further proposes the forthcoming budget could be framed in a medium to long-term strategic framework compliant with the Eighth Five Year Plan and Perspective Plan strategies and perspectives.

BKF suggests prioritising sectors that would have a faster impact on post-pandemic recovery on one hand, and on the other, stimulate inclusive and sustainable GDP growth. The budget should ensure stronger support to Readymade Garments (RMG) exports and overseas remittance, and further aim at diversifying the drivers of growth and stimulating economic competitiveness, to enable Bangladesh achieve high-income status by 2041. In terms of allocation, for the current year, the following sectors should be attached priority - agriculture, health, ICT, education, social protection and safety nets, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.