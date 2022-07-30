World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka

The World Bank said it was concerned about the impact of the crisis on Sri Lanka's people but was not ready to give funds until the government had bedded down necessary reforms.

"Until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, the World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka," the lender said in a statement.

"This requires deep structural reforms that focus on economic stabilisation, and also on addressing the root structural causes that created this crisis."

The World Bank said it had already diverted $160 million from existing loans to finance urgently needed medicines, cooking gas and school meals.

Sri Lanka is currently in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund but officials say the process could take months.