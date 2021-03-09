BTRC's spectrum auction: Govt earns around Tk 30b

The 12-hour-long auction was presided over by commissioner of spectrum division AKM Shahiduzzaman. Telecom operators Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink brought bandwaves of different lengths. Teletalk participated in the auction but was not able to buy any.



Grameenphone's current wave in the 2100 MHz band increased from 10 MHz to 20 MHz, current wave of Robi in the 2100 MHz band increased from 10 MHz to 15 MHz and the current wave of Banglalink in the 2100 MHz band increased from 10 MHz to 15.0 MHz.



Jens Becker, acting CEO and CFO of Grameenphone, said, "This spectrum award is important for Grameenphone to further support the national digitalization agenda of Bangladesh and empower more people all across Bangladesh with access to 4G. With this additional capacity we will be able to meet people's growing need for high-speedinternet and support the uptake of digital services in urban as well as rural areas."





