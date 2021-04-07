Cabinet purchase body approves LNG, rice import

The cabinet committee on public purchase approved seven proposals including the import of liquified natural gas (LNG) from a Swiss company and rice from an Indian company.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting.

State-owned Petrobangla, under the energy and mineral resources division, will import the 3.360 million MMBtus of LNG from AOT Trading AG, Switzerland at a cost of Tk 2. 43 billion (243.3 crore) with per MMBtu price at $7.2855.

The directorate general of food under the food ministry will import 50,000 metric tonnes of non-bashmoti parboiled rice from PK Agri Link Private Ltd, India, at cost of Tk 1.75 billion (174.65 crore), with per MT price at $411.93.

Meanwhile, the cabinet committee approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to award Tk 1.03 billion (103.37 crore) contract to the Joint Venture of Reliable Builders Ltd, Md Moyenuddin (Bashi) Limited and Orient Trading & Builders Ltd, for implementing package No-WP-02 of the project on Improvement of Shariatpur (Monohar Bazar)-Ibrahimpur Road upto Ferry Ghat.

The committee approved awarding Tk 1.07 billion (106.84 crore) contract to the Joint Venture of Md Badrul Iqbal Ltd, Hassan Techno Builders Ltd, and Oyster Construction and Shipping Company Ltd, for implementing the works of the package WP-03 of the same project.