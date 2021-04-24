Covid-19 fallout: 80pc of workers see fall in wages

80 per cent of the workers in four industrial sectors have seen fall in their wages due to the coronavirus pandemic. To manage the situation, the workers had to seek loans from their relatives or microfinance institutions. Some of them had to take the food aid provided by the government.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and Sweden based organisation WageIndicator Foundation (WIF) have found this information in a joint survey on the workers of four industrial sectors – readymade garments (RMG), leather, construction and tea. However, the survey has not been published officially as yet.

According to the survey, female workers in these four sectors get 77 per cent of lower wages as compared to the male workers on average. Among the workers of these four sectors, construction workers get the highest wages. Again, they are in the most fragile condition as none of the workers in this sector have any joint labour contract, which exists in other sectors at least to some extent. They are lagging behind in safety concerns too. On the other hand, the workers of the tea industry get the lowest wages.