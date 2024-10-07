Inflation decreases by 1.17pc in August: BBS

The overall inflation decreased by 1.17 per cent in August compared to last July, according to a report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday.

According to BBS, the overall inflation was 11.66 per cent in July, which declined to 10.49 per cent in August.

Besides, food inflation declined to 11.36 per cent in August, from 14.10 per cent in July.

However, non-food sector inflation rose slightly. Inflation in this sector stood at 9.68 per cent in July, which increased slightly to 9.74 per cent in August.