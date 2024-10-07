Inflation decreases by 1.17pc in August: BBS
The overall inflation decreased by 1.17 per cent in August compared to last July, according to a report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sunday.
According to BBS, the overall inflation was 11.66 per cent in July, which declined to 10.49 per cent in August.
Besides, food inflation declined to 11.36 per cent in August, from 14.10 per cent in July.
However, non-food sector inflation rose slightly. Inflation in this sector stood at 9.68 per cent in July, which increased slightly to 9.74 per cent in August.
In July, inflation reached its highest level in the last 13 years, with overall inflation crossing double digits during the student quota reform movement. The overall inflation rose to 11.66 per cent that month, compared to 9.72 per cent in June.
Similarly, food inflation reached 14 per cent in July, the highest in the past 13 years. The previous peak was in April 2011, when food inflation was at 14.36 per cent. Since then, food inflation has not surpassed 14 per cent.