14,000 export containers piled up due to NBR shutdown

Around 14,000 export-bound containers have accumulated at 19 private container depots in Chattogram following a two-day work stoppage by customs officials and staff.

Although the programme was called off on Sunday night, no export goods were shipped that day. Some operations, including export clearance, resumed in the evening.

Information from the port, shipping agents, and container depots confirmed that on the first day of the programme—Saturday—63 containers missed shipment as vessels departed Chattogram Port without them. On the second day, three vessels left port without loading 3,680 containers. As a result, the total number of stranded export containers at the depots exceeded 14,000. Even though the shutdown has ended, the backlog means many of these goods are unlikely to be shipped on time.