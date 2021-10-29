Dhaka, Delhi optimistic about increased LoC utilisation

Bangladesh and India have expressed optimism that the utilisation rate of Lines of Credit (LoCs) extended to Bangladesh by India is set to increase significantly in the near future, reports UNB.

With the award of more than US$ 990.85 million worth of contracts under the LoCs during the past three years, and another US$ 325.58 million being finalised within the next few months, the two sides hope it will create new opportunities for shared development of the region and mutual benefits.

Bangladesh and India have noted considerable improvement in the speed of projects reaching execution or ending stage under the LoCs.