Dhaka keen to sign PTA with Male; 2 MoUs signed

With a view to harnessing the trade potentials, Bangladesh has expressed its interest to enter into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Maldives within the purview of the WTO provisions, reports UNB.

The two countries observed that there is more potential for increased bilateral trade and noted the absence of a formal trade agreement between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Bangladesh and the Maldives have also agreed to establish the joint commission for comprehensive cooperation led by the two foreign ministers and the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) through signing relevant MoUs during the upcoming visit of Maldives' president to Bangladesh in March.