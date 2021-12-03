Dhaka's over-growth costs GDP 6-10 per cent

Around 32 per cent of the country's urban population lives in the capital city Dhaka and most of the country's economic activities are also concentrated in Dhaka. That is why 46 per cent of the generated power is used in Dhaka. The population of the city of this size, is 50 per cent higher than international standards. This is not conducive to development and costs the country's GDP 6-10 per cent. That is why the policy makers need to take this matter into serious consideration.

These observations were made on Thursday by director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahmad Ahsan. He was speaking on the second day of the three-day annual conference of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at Hotel Lakeshore in Gulshan of the capital city.