OPEC+ extends oil cuts to third quarter, discusses 2025, sources say

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to prolong its deep oil output cuts in 2024 and was discussing extending them into 2025, OPEC+ sources said as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid global demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival US production.

Oil prices trade near USD 80 per barrel, below what many OPEC+ members need to balance their budget. Worries over slow demand growth in top oil importer China have weighed on prices.