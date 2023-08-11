OPEC countries slash oil production by 912,000 barrels per day in July: Report

In July 2023, actual production volume of these countries stood at 22.6 million barrels daily, which is 2.816 million barrels per day lower than the level stipulated by the OPEC+ agreement.

OPEC+ deal parameters do not at the same time cater for voluntary oil production cuts to be observed by certain OPEC and non-OPEC countries from May 2023 until the end of 2024. Such reductions total 1.66 million barrels per day.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia additionally reduced oil production by 1 million barrels a day more from July to September of this year.