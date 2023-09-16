Will Bangladesh trade with European Union come under pressure?

The European Union (EU) for a long time now has been a large market for Bangladeshi goods. And 27 EU countries are the destination of around 48 per cent of Bangladesh’s exports. The volume of annual exports is around USD 25 billion (USD 2,500 crore). As a result Bangladesh is well advanced when it comes to bilateral trade with EU.

Readymade garments constitute 93 per cent of Bangladesh’s exports to EU. Generalized System of Preference or GSP has placed the garment industry in a strong position over the past two decades. Even though Bangladesh will step up from and LDC status to a developing country in 2026, it will still receive this facility for three years after that. After that, in order to keep up the tariff-free facilities with EU, Bangladesh will have to attain GSP Plus (GSP+). This will not be possible under the existing rules and regulations and Bangladesh is negotiating with EU over the matter.