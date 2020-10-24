e-CAB shows how to help people during crisis

People need connection with one another, particularly in times of crisis, to survive.
e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) has shown how to ensure that and extend support.
It has provided daily essentials, worth Tk 30 billion, to the doorsteps of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The e-CAB reached the essentials through 170 e-commerce entities since March last, said a media release on Saturday.
It prepared a separate health guideline for the protection of delivery workers from the pandemic and provides telemedicine services to them over phone.
As part of the humanitarian initiative, the association launched "Manabseva.com" to deliver relief materials to those who have lost their jobs during this pandemic but feel shy to seek support.
The e-CAB provided food assistance to some 1,000 families alone in April and also stood beside helpless people in every district extending support through its volunteers.
The courier companies under e-CAB successfully delivered goods against some 50,000 orders a day during the last Ramadan and ahead of the Eid-ul Fitr, it claimed.
Following the disruption in the supply chain of agricultural products, the e-CAB along with the Commerce Ministry arranged an online fair in June last to sell mangoes.
Through the fair, different e-commerce entities supplied some 1,52,000 kg mangoes to the consumers across the country.
Some 70 e-CAB members supplied daily essentials and medicines to the people of Rajabazar of Dhaka North City Corporation and Wari of Dhaka South City Corporation during the lockdown. On the occasion of the last Eid-ul Azha, some 27,000 sacrificial animals were sold off online through the ‘Digital Haat' jointly launched by the e-CAB and the DNCC. The e-CAB is committed to taking the e-commerce or digital commerce services to the grassroots people of the country.