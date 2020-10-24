e-CAB shows how to help people during crisis

As part of the humanitarian initiative, the association launched "Manabseva.com" to deliver relief materials to those who have lost their jobs during this pandemic but feel shy to seek support.

The e-CAB provided food assistance to some 1,000 families alone in April and also stood beside helpless people in every district extending support through its volunteers.

The courier companies under e-CAB successfully delivered goods against some 50,000 orders a day during the last Ramadan and ahead of the Eid-ul Fitr, it claimed.

Following the disruption in the supply chain of agricultural products, the e-CAB along with the Commerce Ministry arranged an online fair in June last to sell mangoes.

Through the fair, different e-commerce entities supplied some 1,52,000 kg mangoes to the consumers across the country.