ECNEC approves Tk 58.83b digital connectivity project

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved a Taka over 58.83 billion big project to establish broadband internet connectivity all over the country, reports BSS.

The broadband internet connectivity will be set up across all the eight divisions, 64 districts, all upazilas, all unions and even up to village-level to reach the government services easily and speedily to the people.

The approval came from the sixth ECNEC meeting held Tuesday with the ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that a total of 10 projects were approved Tuesday involving an overall estimated cost of Taka over 293.44 billion.

"Of the total project cost, Taka over 110 billion will come from the government of Bangladesh while Taka over 189.32 billion as project assistance," he said.

