ECNEC approves Tk 58.83b digital connectivity project

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned attended it from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, planning minister MA Mannan said that a total of 10 projects were approved Tuesday involving an overall estimated cost of Taka over 293.44 billion.
"Of the total project cost, Taka over 110 billion will come from the government of Bangladesh while Taka over 189.32 billion as project assistance," he said.