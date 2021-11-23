ECNEC approves Tk 58.83b digital connectivity project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) Tuesday approved a Taka over 58.83 billion big project to establish broadband internet connectivity all over the country, reports BSS.

The broadband internet connectivity will be set up across all the eight divisions, 64 districts, all upazilas, all unions and even up to village-level to reach the government services easily and speedily to the people.

The approval came from the sixth ECNEC meeting held Tuesday with the ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.