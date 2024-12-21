Macroeconomic stability at satisfactory level: Hossain Zillur

Former adviser to the caretaker government, Hossain Zillur Rahman, has identified five major challenges in the economy.

He said efforts are underway to restore discipline in the financial sector, and macroeconomic stability has reached a satisfactory level.

Hossain Zillur Rahman believes that if appropriate measures are taken, positive progress will be visible in the other three areas by 2025.

The five major economic challenges identified by Hossain Zillur Rahman include controlling inflation, creating employment opportunities and reducing the influence of the oligarchic business class.

Hossain Zillur Rahman made these comments during his address as the chairperson at the launch of the sixth edition of the Banking Almanac at the CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday morning.