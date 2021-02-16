Experts advise govt to increase public investment

There is no alternative to stimulating domestic demand and consumption to accelerate the revival of Bangladesh’s economy.

Speakers said this while participating in a virtual discussion on Center for Policy Dialogue’s flagship Independent Review of Bangladesh’s Development.

Given the surplus budget, the government should invest more on labour-intensive sectors to create employment as there is little hope of private sector investment in the coming months.

During the discussion, CPD presented proposals for the government to announce fresh stimulus package for the pandemic-hit communities.

To create more employment, the government should increase investment on rural infrastructure development programmes and projects like ‘Amar Gram Amar Shohor’. The investment in return would give domestic economy a boost by generating high employment at rural and small town areas and increase people’s consumption capacity, according to CPD proposals.

CPD found that the stimulus support in the first phase created an unequal turnaround as bigger firms could rebound effectively, while smaller firms were left behind.