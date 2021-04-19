Family to get upto Tk 5m if bank official dies of coronavirus: BB

The Bangladesh Bank on Monday announced the decision and asks the banks to act accordingly.

The families of all those who have died from the coronavirus since 29 March 2020 will get this compensation. The Bangladesh Bank authorities has said that this compensation will be effective until further notice.

In a directive on 15 April last year, the central bank had said that bank officials would get Tk 500,000 to Tk 1 million (10 lakh) if they were infected with coronavirus during the general holidays declared by the government and in case of death, the family of the deceased official would get five times larger amount as compensation.

However, this directive has been cancelled by Monday’s gazette notification.

As a result, no bank official will get the compensation upon contracting coronavirus.