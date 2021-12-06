FDI to triple within couple of years: Hopes Salman

Prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman Monday expressed his optimism that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh would increase two to three times within the next couple of years, reports BSS.

The adviser expressed such hope when a high-level delegation, led by Hartwig Schafer, Vice-President, South Asia Region of the World Bank, held a meeting with him today at his office in Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) building in the capital's Agargaon area.